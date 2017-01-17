UK leader announces plans for a clean break from EU bloc and promises that politicians will vote on final Brexit deal.

Britain will leave the European Union's single market but will "seek greatest possible access to it" as it exits the bloc, Theresa May, the UK's prime minister, has announced.

In a highly-anticipated speech, May said on Tuesday that it was necessary to make a clean break and not opt for anything that "leaves us half-in, half-out" because that would mean "not leaving the EU at all".

The UK will not "hold on to bits of membership", nor seek associate or partial membership of the bloc, she said announcing her plans, but promised that Britain's parliament would get to vote on a final Brexit deal.

"I can confirm today that the government will put the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote in both houses of parliament before it comes into force," May said.

The country would seek a "phased process" for leaving the EU following two years of formal negotiations to "avoid a disruptive cliff edge" for businesses, she said, adding that she would start the procedures by the end of March.

"It is in no one's interests for there to be a cliff edge for business or a threat to stability as we change our existing relationship to a new partnership with the EU," May said.

"By this I do not mean that we will seek some form of unlimited transitional status in which we find ourselves stuck forever in some kind of permanent political purgatory."

'Equal partnership'

May also said the UK would seek a "new and equal partnership" with Europe.

"We see a new and equal partnership between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU," she said.

She also said that the UK would guarantee the rights of EU citizens who were already living in Britain and the rights of the British nationals in other member states, but "Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe".

A majority of British voters decided to leave the EU in a referendum in June last year.

Source: News agencies