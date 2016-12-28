Ceasefire, excluding areas where Assad forces are battling "terror" groups, may come into effect by Wednesday midnight.

Turkey and Russia have agreed on a country-wide ceasefire plan for Syria, except for areas where government forces are battling armed groups declared terrorist organisations by the UN.

Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday that a ceasefire plan had been submitted to Syria's warring parties and could come into force as soon as midnight 22:00 GMT.

Citing a source who requested anonymity, Anadolu said "terrorist organisations" would be excluded from the deal.

This would most certainly exclude the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, the group formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

The source also said that if the ceasefire succeeded, political negotiations would start in the Kazakh capital, Astana, under Turkey and Russia's guidance.

Samir Nashar, a Syrian opposition figure, said that there were "tremendous efforts being exerted by the Turkish government to implement such a ceasefire with the help of an Arab country" before a proposed meeting takes place in Kazakhstan.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Gaziantep in Turkey near the Syria border, said the deal amounted to a "major breakthrough" and could pave the way for a final political settlement.

"Many rebel groups were instrumental during the deal. They were present during the talks between the Russian and Turks and principally agree with the terms," he said.

"But the political umbrella of the opposition is sceptical and says that armed groups should not have a say on major deals; the highest political organs should.

"Having said that, this will just be phase one of the deal. Phase two will be the stitching together of a political settlement.

"But at the moment we still have two opposing views. The Turks say Assad should have no rule in a future Syria, a condition which has been repeatedly dismissed by Russia in the past.

"So it still remains to be seen whether these two can overcome their differences and pave the way for a final political settlement."

Moscow meeting

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran met last week in Moscow where they agreed to act as guarantor powers for a peace accord between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Months of bilateral tension after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane in November 2015 have eased significantly in recent months.

The Syrian civil war started as a largely unarmed uprising against Assad in March 2011, but quickly developed into a full-on armed conflict.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy to Syria, estimated in April that more than 400,000 Syrians had been killed since 2011.

Calculating a precise death toll is difficult, partially owing to the forced disappearances of tens of thousands of Syrians whose fates remain unknown.

Almost 11 million Syrians - half the country's pre-war population - have been displaced from their homes.

According to the latest report published by the Netherlands-based PAX aid group and the Washington-based Syria Institute, more than one million Syrians are believed to be trapped in at least 39 communities across the country.

However, the figures are likely to keep changing as Assad's forces gain more ground.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies