Syrian rebel groups warned they would consider a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia and Turkey "null and void" if government forces and their allies continued to violate it.

Clashes and air strikes persisted in some areas since the ceasefire began on Friday, though the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, said on Saturday that the truce was still largely holding.

"Continued violations by the regime and bombardment and attempts to attack areas under the control of the revolutionary factions will make the agreement null and void," a statement signed by a number of rebel groups said on Saturday.

It said government forces and their allies had been trying to press advances, particularly in an area northwest of Damascus.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Turkey's Gaziantep near the Syria border, said it was a delicate moment for the ceasefire.

"They [Syrian rebel groups] have sent an urgent appeal to the UN and to turkey, who is the key player in the ceasefire, to negotiate with the Russians and try to stop the Syria government to stop fighting, warning that if the fighting continues there will be no option but to resume the fighting," he said.

"The terms of the ceasefire insist that the moment it comes in to effect there should be no military operation, no party should take advantage of it. But the Syria opposition would need that guarantee that the guns must fall silent across Syria."

Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has urged the UN to give its blessing to the fragile ceasefire, the third truce this year seeking to end nearly six years of war in Syria.

Russia and Turkey, which backs the armed opposition to Assad, brokered the ceasefire agreement in the hope of preparing the way for peace talks in Kazakhstan in the new year.

In their statement, the rebels said it appeared the government and the opposition had signed two different versions of the ceasefire deal, one of which was missing "a number of key and essential points that are non-negotiable", but did not say what those were.

There has been confusion over which groups in the opposition are included in the ceasefire. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which has made enemies of all sides in the conflict, is not included.

The Syrian army said on Thursday the armed group formerly known as the Nusra Front also was not part of the truce.

However, several rebel officials said the group, which has been renamed Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, was indeed included in the ceasefire deal.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies