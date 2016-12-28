In final plea, US secretary of state says prospect of two-state solution in jeopardy due to Israeli settlement activity.

John Kerry has said that Israel's settlement building in the occupied West Bank threatens both hope for peace with the Palestinians and Israel's own future as a democracy.

The US secretary of state sounded the warning on Wednesday in a final plea outlining the outgoing Obama adminstration's vision for peace between Israel and Palestine.

The speech in Washington DC comes just days after the US decided to abstain from a UN Security Council vote to halt all Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"The settler agenda is defining the future in Israel. And their stated purpose is clear: They believe in one state: Greater Israel," Kerry said.

"No one thinking seriously about peace can ignore the reality of the threat settlements pose to peace."

He said: "The problem goes well beyond just settlements. Trends indicate a comprehensive effort to take West Bank land for Israel and prevent any Palestinian development there."

Addressing an audience of diplomats, Kerry said: "Today, there are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

"They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state, or they can separate into two states.

"But here is a fundamental reality: if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic - it cannot be both - and it won't ever really be at peace."

Escalating row

Just hours earlier, a senior member of the Israeli government had called Kerry's planned speech "pathetic".

The comments by Gilad Erdan, Israeli public security minister, were the latest in a bitter exchange following the US refusal to veto the Security Council resolution.

Plans by France to hold an international Middle East peace conference on January 15 are another point of worry for Israel.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Erdan said Kerry's speech was part of a broader effort to hinder the incoming administration of Donald Trump, who has indicated he will have much warmer relations with Israel.

"This step is a pathetic step. It is an anti-democratic step because it's clear that the administration and Kerry's intention is to chain President-elect Trump," Erdan told Israel Army Radio.

Erdan, a member of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party and inner security cabinet, said Obama administration officials are "pro-Palestinian" and "don't understand what's happening in the Middle East".

By declining to use its veto at the Security Council, the US enabled the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlements policy.

Netanyahu reacted angrily, accusing the Obama administration of being behind the resolution and pledging not to abide by it.

High expectations

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett, reporting from Washington DC, said there were high expectations for Kerry to defend the US position on the UN vote.

"We've seen how Kerry has been a serial negotiator throughout his term, but of course his efforts to negotiate some sort of peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014," she said.

"We believe there will be a bit of a defence in terms of the critiques of the US position."

Kerry mediated a nine-month round of peace talks that broke down in early 2014 with little progress.

The timing of his speech, in the last 23 days of the Obama administration, has also raised questions about its impact.

"One wonders what is the point of an administration that has had eight years to get it right and has chosen to do absolutely nothing except systematically indulge Israeli aggression and expansionism," Mouin Rabbani, a senior fellow at the Institute of Palestine Studies, a non-profit think tank based in The Hague, told Al Jazeera.

"My only concern is that Kerry will use his speech to try to water down some of the very clear statements made in the Security Council resolution."

Settlement vote

Against this backdrop of diplomatic tension, an Israeli committee delayed a vote on Wednesday on permits for Jewish settler homes in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories at Netanyahu's request, reportedly to avoid more conflict with the US.

Hanan Rubin, a Jerusalem city councillor and a member of the planning committee that was to discuss the permits, told AFP news agency its members had been informed of Netanyahu's request by the committee chairman.

"We were told by the chairman ... that it was pulled at the request of the prime minister so we can avoid a conflict with the US government just before Kerry's speech tonight," Rubin said.

Obama's administration has long expressed frustration with settlement building in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967.

Israel later annexed East Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

Settlements are considered illegal under international law, built on Palestinian land that some see as part of a future state with East Jerusalem as the capital.

