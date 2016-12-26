Nearly 2,000 Syrians are taking classes at Gaziantep University where they can resume studies from where they left off.

Syrian refugee students now have the option to pursue their studies in Arabic while living in Turkey and resume classes from where they left off.

Nearly 2,000 Syrians are taking classes at Gaziantep University near the border.

"We’re trying to provide Syrian students the necessary education and training in areas like engineering and medicine so they can rebuild their country in the future," Dr Ali Gur, the university’s dean, told Al Jazeera.

The option to study in Arabic is also providing jobs for Syrian educators.

Source: Al Jazeera