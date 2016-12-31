The UN Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution supporting a ceasefire currently in effect in Syria as well as talks expected to be held next month to end the near six-year civil war.

The text of the measure said it "welcomes and supports the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process."

Russia and Turkey brokered the ceasefire agreement in the hope of preparing the way for peace talks in Kazakhstan in the new year.

The truce, largely intact in its second day, excludes the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies