Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper the hero for Milan who lift their first trophy since 2011 after a 4-3 win on penalties.

AC Milan lifted the Italian Super Cup after 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save from Paulo Dybala secured a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Juventus, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011.

Mario Pasilic blasted home the final spot kick to give AC Milan a 4-3 victory on penalties after a hard fought 1-1 deadlock after extra time in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala missed their spot kicks for Juventus, with Gianluca Lapadula the only Milan player not to convert his penalty.

It is the second time Milan have beaten Juventus, who lead Serie A by four points, this season.

In October, they won 1-0 in the San Siro.

The victory was just about merited by Milan, who responded well after early Juventus dominance.

Juve, Italian league and cup double winners last season, had taken the lead in the 18th minute after Giorgio Chiellini prodded home a Miralem Pjanic corner.

At that stage, it was all Juventus and it was not until the 36th minute that Milan had their first shot on target, a tame effort from midfielder Juraj Kucka.

But they drew level just before half-time, when Giacomo Bonaventura beautifully glanced home a Jesus "Suso" Fernandez cross.

Suso was a constant irritant to the Juve defence and set up several fine chances, including an 83rd-minute header for Carlos Bacca, who was denied by a great save by the evergreen Gianluigi Buffon, making his 600th appearance for Juventus.

Alessio Romagnoli also went close, hitting the bar with a header.

Juventus also had their chances, most notably in extra time, but their failure to make it count took the match to penalties.

Gianluca Lapadula's first penalty for Milan was saved by Buffon.

Mandzukic then fired a Juve effort against the crossbar before Donnarumma produced a superb one-handed save to stop their fifth attempt from Dybala.

That left Mario Pasalic to convert the winner with ease.

