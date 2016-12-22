Live every day at 15:00 GMT, our interactive news bulletin gives you the opportunity to engage with our team directly.

Main topics on Thursday, December 22:

The UN Security Council is due to vote on ending Israeli settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories. Our senior political analyst Marwan Bishara and our correspondent Shihab Ritansi join us live.

US President Barack Obama moves to protect his legacy on planned parenthood and climate change from Donald Trump.

A tiny prison in a tiny island - we bring you the story of one of the world's most unusual prisons in the Pacific nation of Kiribati.

Source: Al Jazeera News