At least 15 people killed in blast at a church in city of Tanta in country's north, sources say.

At least 15 were killed in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta, sources told Al Jazeera.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast was not yet known.

Egypt's state television reported that at least 42 people were wounded in the blast.

The attack in the Nile Delta city occurred on Palm Day, a Christian feast commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

The bombing was the latest in a series of assaults on Egypt's Christian minority, which makes up around 10 percent of the population and has been repeatedly targeted by armed groups. It comes just weeks before Pope Francis is due to visit Egypt.

CBC TV showed footage from inside the church, where a large number of people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with papers.

A bombing at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 in December, many of them women and children, in the deadliest attack on Egypt's Christian minority in years.

Source: Al Jazeera News