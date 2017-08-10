The dates for the five-day Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will be officially announced after moon sighting on August 21.

Hajj 2017 Um al-Qura: August 30

Confirmed on August 21

Completed in 5-9 days

The first day of the Hajj piligrimage to Mecca in 2017 is expected to be either on Tuesday, August 29 or Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

In the Islamic calendar, Hajj begins every year on the 8th day of the Dhu al-Hijjah lunar month, and traditionally the lenght of lunar months is only confirmed after moon sighting on the 29th day of the previous lunar month.

If the moon is seen on Monday, August 21, Hajj will be 8 days later on August 29. Otherwise, the lunar month carries on to 30 days, and Hajj will begins on August 31.

The High Judicial court in Saudi Arabia annnounces the dates for Hajj, and Eid al-Adha after reviewing moon sighting reports.

Hajj duration

Starting from the 8th of Dhu al-Hijjah, the Hajj pilgrimage can be performed between five and nine days.

The 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah is known as the Day of Arafah, whereas on the third day of Hajj, is Eid al-Adha, Islam's holiest festival.

For Muslims, the Hajj re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in AD 632, and is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to cleanse the faithful of sin and bring them closer to God.

In 2016, Hajj began on September 10.