Jerusalem will never be the capital of a settler colony

If you want to understand the psychopathology at the root of the Zionist psychosis, you must go to the heart of their delusion, like an analyst placing a mentally sick person on a couch - and today there is no better place to see that psychotic colonial fixation at work than in an article, titled, Of Course Jerusalem Is Israel's Capital, published (where else?) in the New York Times just hours before Donald Trump's announcement that in his august moronic opinion, "Jerusalem is the capital of Israel".

The fanatical Zionists' delusional orotundity begins with the proposal that "there was a temple on that site for nearly 1,000 years before the Roman destruction. That would mean that for about 3,000 years, Jerusalem has been the center of the Jewish people." That is the oldest and silliest trick in the Zionist bag: take a truism - a mere fragment of the whole truth - and flip it to your advantage. Not so fast, mister!

The deliberate dilettantism of the Zionists into Middle East history is threadbare folly. Christians and Muslims, too, trace their archaeological history to thousands of years ago in the selfsame Palestine. That does not entitle them to declare a Christian or Islamic republic in Palestine. The idea of a "Jewish state" in Palestine is as fraudulent as the proposition of a Christian Empire or an Islamic Republic in Palestine. Palestine was also ruled by Persian and Roman empires, but that does not entitle Italy or Iran to come and lay a claim on Palestine. We might as well send Berlusconi and Ahmadinejad to a ring to fight their claims over Palestine - the winner will take on Netanyahu. The problem with these Zionists is how utterly indifferent to their own stupidity they seem to be.

From falsehood to falsehood

From this false premise, these charlatans then jump to an even more false conclusion: "Then the Jews came back," they say in this violent fantasy, and "in the 19th century, Jews began building neighbourhoods and settling outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City."



Jews going to Palestine or even living in Palestine out of their religious convictions or simply as their joint homeland with Christians and Muslims throughout the centuries has absolutely nothing to do with the adventurous European Zionist project of colonising Palestine. These are two vastly different facts that the Zionist "armed robbers" deliberately conflate in order to wed their nefarious theft of Palestine with Jewish history as the modus operandi of their non-existent legitimacy.

Jews, Christians, and Muslims will continue to live in Palestine for generations after Zionism has ended up where all other imperial and colonial conquests of Palestine have ended: in the dustbin of history.

That definitive Israeli mountebanking, consistently conflating Jews with Zionists, remains definitive to their juvenile trickeries. But the fact stares them down: Not all Jews are Zionists. Not all Zionists are Jews. Christian Zionists are the most fanatical of all Zionists. Muslim Zionists are now led by the Saudi crown prince in the Muslim heartland and the Emirati ambassador in Washington, DC. That should also put an end to the nonsensical charge of antisemitism brought against those who legitimately criticise the Israeli settler colony. Again: Not all Jews are Zionists, not all Zionists are Jews, and the only people scared of being called "anti-Semites" are the anti-Semites.

Anticipating US President Donald Trump's extension of the Balfour Declaration to Jerusalem, Israeli propaganda officers declare: "Not that a statement from an American president will change Israelis' commitment to Jerusalem. This is our capital and it always will be. It was taken away from the Jewish people by force. It was recaptured by force. If necessary, it will be preserved under Israel's jurisdiction by force, too."

The limited vocabulary of a Hasbara officer

When the Hasbara officer says, "this is our capital", that's a Zionist thief talking. When he says "it was taken away from Jewish people" that's the historical fraudster pulling a card from his dirty sleeves.

Nobody took Jerusalem or Palestine from Jews for Zionists to take it back. Jews, Christians, and Muslims have collectively been subjects of successive imperial conquests, all culminating in European imperialism topped off by the Zionist colonial conquest of Palestine. This simple historical fact goes to the ideologically sick mind of the Zionists and is gargled back into that gibberish.

Rooted in a racist ideology, Israel is a European colonial settlement created by a ghastly British colonial officer and now sustained by an even more thuggish US imperialism. From the Babylonians to the Persians to the Romans, down to the Crusaders, the Ottomans, and the British: Palestine has been ruled by successive empires, none of which have had any legitimate claim over the inhabitants of Palestine - Jews, Christians, or Muslims.



The Zionist colonialists are just the latest warlords violently conquering Palestine without an iota of historical legitimacy to their names. Jews, Christians, and Muslims will continue to live in Palestine for generations after Zionism has ended up where all other imperial and colonial conquests of Palestine have ended: in the dustbin of history.

Zionists are poorly educated propagandists. They have a limited vocabulary, a delusional fantasy they project as history, and a fanatical disposition they have sold as convictions to their European and American audiences. The best of them are sold on this dangerous delusion. The worst of them are ruling Israel and tricking the US into supporting their theft of Palestine. The louder they protest, the emptier is their claim.



Palestine belongs to Palestinians. Jerusalem has always been and will always remain the Palestinian capital. Jerusalem has never been and will never be the capital of a racist apartheid European colonial garrison state that calls itself "Israel". Never.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial policy.