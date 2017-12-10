Defeating ISIL

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
A story of political skulduggery in Yemen and the high cost to the presidency of alleged collusion with the Houthis.
War & Conflict, Politics, Yemen
Journalist John Pilger on how the world's greatest military power, the US, may well be on the road to war with China.
China, United States, War & Conflict
We follow ousted President Marc Ravalomanana as he tries to win back power amid political intrigue and foreign interest.
Politics, Madagascar, Coup
In the wake of the Sinai attack, we look at President el-Sisi's tight grip on Egypt's media narrative.
Media, Egypt, Middle East