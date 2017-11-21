Timeline: Ratko Mladic's road to judgement

A UN court is due to pass its final verdict against Mladic for heading one of the worst massacres in recent history.

In 1992, the Bosnian Serb army laid siege to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, that resulted in the deaths of more than 11,500 people.

In 1995, units of the Bosnian Serb army captured the town of Srebrenica and killed about 8,000 Bosniaks who had sought refuge there.

Both massacres were headed by the Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who was arrested in 2011 on charges of genocide and grave war crimes.

Mladic's final verdict comes out on November 22, 2017. Here is a brief timeline of Mladic's life, military involvement and eventual conviction.



