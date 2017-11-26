Sweden: 'Torture, rape and slavery in Libya must stop'

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
We go behind the screens with China's online stars and the nation's love affair with online streaming sites.
Business & Economy, China, Censorship
A look at the Trump administration's regulations cull and the consequences for health, safety and the environment.
Environment, United States, Donald Trump
People and Power examines the story behind the hunt for Ratko Mladic, Europe's most wanted man.
Srebrenica, Bosnia, Serbia
The story of Shula Cohen, aka The Pearl, who spied for the Israelis in Lebanon for 14 years.
Lebanon, Israel, Middle East