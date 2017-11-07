Saudi Arabia's crackdown

The ministers and princes feeling the heat as part of purported anti-corruption drive by the kingdom's heir apparent.

Saudi Arabia has dismissed a number of senior ministers and detained nearly a dozen princes as part of a purported investigation by a new anti-corruption committee.

Heir apparent Mohammed bin Salman's most ambitious move came late on Saturday when he fired senior ministers and had dozens of the country's richest men detained, ostensibly on the grounds of combating corruption.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's wealthiest businessmen who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, was among those held.

The senior ministers who were sacked include Prince Mitaab bin Abdullah, the head of the National Guard, and Adel Faqih, the economy minister.

Waleed al-Ibrahim, chairman of the Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC), one of the region's largest media companies, and construction magnate Bakr Binladin of the Saudi Binladin group were among those detained.

Meanwhile, confusion surrounds the whereabouts of Mohammed bin Salman's predecessor as crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, who has not been seen publicly since June and is rumoured to be under house arrest.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the Saudis caught up in the crackdown and net worth of each detained individual.

Source: Al Jazeera