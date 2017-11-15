New Zealand

A quiet genocide: The stolen indigenous children

Indigenous peoples have had their children taken away by the state for generations. What has been the legacy of this?

Aaron Smale | | New Zealand

Source: Al Jazeera News

Commenting has been disabled. To find out more, click here.

body : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 5
MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES