The 161 individuals accused of Yugoslavia war crimes

Ratko Mladic is one of the 161 individuals indicted by a UN court for committing war crimes during the Balkans conflict.

Ratko Mladic, a former Bosnian Serb commander, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for committing genocide and other war crimes during the Balkans war.

Mladic is one of 161 individuals brought to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), a temporary United Nations court set up to prosecute individuals responsible for war crimes committed after 1991 in the territory of former Yugoslavia.

This graphic looks at how the Tribunal has dealt with the 161 accusations.