Mapped: ISIL's territorial loss in northern Iraq

Since the fall of Mosul in July, ISIL has been losing territory in northern Iraq.

In October 2016, the Iraqi government, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, Shia armed groups and international forces formed a coalition to retake Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The northern Iraqi city had been seized by ISIL in June 2014.

After a nine-month offensive, known as the Battle of Mosul, the coalition successfully retook the city from ISIL. Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally declared the city liberated on July 10, 2017. Since July, the offensive against ISIL has continued, with most of northern Iraq clear of the armed group's control.

