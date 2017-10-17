Ghana child malnutrition: 1,000 days of hunger

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
A personal look at the funeral industry and how a traditional family-run trade is being overtaken by big corporations.
Arts & Culture, Health, US & Canada
In an ancient city torn apart by modern conflict, can food help to bridge political and religious divisions?
Arts & Culture, Middle East, Jerusalem
Denied citizenship, forced from their homes, and subjected to cruelty; we investigate the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya.
Rohingya, Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi
Why does the dangerous and painful practice of female genital mutilation persist in so many countries across the world?
FGM in Africa, Child rights, Somalia