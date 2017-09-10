Rohingya crisis explained in maps

A visual explainer of the unrest in Myanmar that has forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee their homes.

The maps below follow the path of Rohingya from their ethnic homeland of Rakhine state in Myanmar to Bangladesh's district of Cox's Bazar, as well as several other countries in Asia, where the Rohingya have sought sanctuary since the 1970s.

They've been described as the "world's most persecuted minority", the Rohingya are a majority-Muslim ethnic group who have lived in the Buddhist nation of Myanmar for centuries.

Where are Rohingya located?

The Rohingya have faced persecution at the hands of Myanmar's military since the country's independence in the late 1940s.

In October 2016, a military crackdown in the wake of a deadly attack on an army post sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Similar attacks in August 2017 led to the ongoing military crackdown, which has led to a new mass exodus of Rohingya.

Most Rohingya have sought refuge in and around Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

Which countries are hosting the Rohingya?

About one million Rohingya have fled Myanmar since the first brutal military action in 1977. The majority have taken refuge in Bangladesh, but other countries in Asia and the Middle East have also opened their doors to one of the world's most prosecuted communities.

Are there other ethnic groups in Myanmar?

There are 135 official ethnic groups in Myanmar, but the Rohingya have been denied citizenship in Myanmar since 1982, which has effectively rendered them stateless.

