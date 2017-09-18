The Debrief - It's hard out there for a journalist

Just last year, 48 journalists were killed on the job, around the world. More than 5 times that number were jailed.

What happens to journalists when they're beaten, locked up and tortured? What do they do when they get death threats, or worse? Give up or push forward?

That's what we're asking on The Debrief today.

We also discuss Gauri Lankesh, editor of Lankesh Patrike, a weekly magazine in India, who was shot dead in front of her house on September 5.

In the studio: Al Jazeera resident photojournalist Showkat Shafi who was arrested and beaten by police in Indian-administered Kashmir. Our host is Mohsin Ali. Follow them: @showkatshafi / @mohsin

Read more:

Gauri Lankesh: A 'fearless' Indian journalist silenced

India: Godmen, Con Men and the Media

How to subscribe to The Debrief

iPhone or iPad:

If you are reading this on your phone or tablet, tap here.

In the Podcasts app, subscribe to The Debrief to get all new episodes absolutely free.

If you prefer a different app, here's the RSS feed.

Android:

You can subscribe and listen to The Debrief on Stitcher.

For a different app, here's the RSS feed.

Desktop or laptop:

Find all our episodes here.

Note: You'll need to keep the browser window or tab open to keep listening.