When is the next solar eclipse in your country?

A look at the upcoming major solar eclipses around the world.

Shakeeb Asrar | | Interactive, United States, US & Canada, Science & Technology

On Monday, the United States will witness its first total solar eclipse in about four decades. The event will occur when the moon completely covers the sun for a few minutes, darkening the sky.

Total solar eclipses are not rare and occur about every 18 months

While Monday's eclipse will primarily be visible only in North America, other parts of the world will also witness solar eclipses as early as February 2018.

In the following graphic, Al Jazeera looks at the next major solar eclipses around the world.

Upcoming solar eclipses

Source: Al Jazeera News

