Sierra Leone's deadly mudslide

Hundreds of people are feared dead after devastating mudslide on the outskirts of the capital, Freetown.

Hundreds of people are feared dead after a mudslide on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.

Heavy rains overnight submerged dozens of homes, and possibly hundreds are underneath the rubble, according to Victor Foh, vice president of the West African country.

A number of illegal buildings had been erected in the area hit by the mudslide, and images obtained by AFP news agency showed a ferocious churning of dark orange mud coursing down a steep street, while videos posted by local residents showed people waist and chest-deep in water trying to cross the road.

Military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation, officials said.

Many of the impoverished areas of Freetown are close to sea level and have poor drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during the rainy season.

