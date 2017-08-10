Nuclear neighbours: The India-Pakistan arms race

Seventy years after partition, nuclear-powers India and Pakistan are locked in a bitter arms race. But who has what?

In 1947, the British colonial rulers drew a line of partition, dividing the Indian subcontinent into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. What followed was one of the largest - and, perhaps, most violent - migrations in human history. Seventy years on, the two nations remain bitter foes. But now they have nuclear arms.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the arms race between these two rivals.



Pakistan and India have fought three wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir, which remains an unresolved conflict to date. Their militaries are in a race to outdo each other. Here’s the relative strength of India and Pakistan's defence capabilities.

