North Korea explained in graphics

A visual explainer on North Korea and the recent increase in tensions regarding its nuclear and missile programmes.

The reclusive state's nuclear and ballistic programmes have invited sanctions , the latest by the United Nations Security Council that will ban exports worth $1 billion.

After withdrawing from the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty in 2003, North Korea has gone on to conduct several nuclear tests, most recently in September 2016 . Pyongyang has also ground-tested a new rocket engine and test-launched ballistic missiles .

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un has steadliy increased the number of ballistic missiles tests since he came to power after his father Kim Jong-Il passed away in 2011. The country's nuclear programme was launched in the Soviet era with the construction of its first nuclear reactor in Yongbyon back in 1965, but it carried out its first successful nuclear test in 2006.

Since the 1960s, North Korea has been trying to develop nuclear capabilities and over the last few years, much to the dismay of South Korea , a close ally of the United States.

Tensions have risen dramatically in the Korean Peninsula after North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missile last month.

What is the history of the two Koreas

In 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea, starting the three-year-long Korean War. Since the signing of the armistice agreement in 1953, the North and the South have been divided by a 4km wide demilitarised zone stretching 250km.

Seoul, South Korea's capital and largest city, is within close range of this demilitarised zone and could even be hit by North Korean artillery in case of hostilities.

Both Koreas have steadily increased their military spending over the decades. The Americans have thousands of its troops stationed in the region, making the Korean Peninsula, located between the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, one of the most militarised zones of the world. Today, North Korea spends more than any other country on military spending as a pecentage of GDP. Nearly a quarter of its GDP goes towards the military. With almost 1.2 million people currently serving in the military, North Korea also has the world's fourth largest army.

As world leaders have come and gone, North Korea's Kim dynasty has remained in power.

What is the reach of North Korea's missiles?

Over the last few years, North Korea has tested several ballistic missiles with varying degrees of success.

The leader of the country, Kim Jong-un, has promised to continue the tests, drawing condemnation from the US and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea is barred under UN resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology but six sets of UN sanctions since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons.

The US fears North Korea may one day use its missiles to deliver a nuclear payload to its west coast. This fear has increased after Pyongyang's ballistic tests in July.

It is unclear yet if the country is capable of putting nuclear bombs on these newest missiles, but the increasing technological capabilities prompted US president Donald Trump to say that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury".

Who are North Korea's trading partners?

Sanctions imposed by the UN have made it hard for North Korea to trade with other countries. Its main trade partner is its neighbouring country China. Over 80 percent of North Korean imports and exports is done with China.

The latest sanctions focus mainly on North Korean exports, prohibiting the country from trading coal, it's main source of income. China, one of few countries friendly to North Korea, voted in favour of the new trade restrictions.

Source: Al Jazeera News