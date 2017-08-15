MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Denied citizenship, forced from their homes, and subjected to cruelty; we investigate the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya.
Rohingya, Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi
In this UpFront special, two former foreign ministers debate what it will take to fix India-Pakistan relations.
India, Asia, India-Pakistan Partition
Who and what is behind the rise of anti-Islamic sentiment in the United States?
Islamophobia, United States, Islam
Al Jazeera tells the story of the caliphate providing a fascinating insight into past empires and present-day politics.
Islam