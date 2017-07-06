The ongoing human tragedy in the Mediterranean

Thousands of refugees continue to risk their lives on the Mediterranean to reach the safe shores of Europe.

The Mediterranea Sea is still one of the most dangerous places for refugees from Africa and the Middle East who try to reach Europe. In shoddy boats thousands of people try to get to Spain, Italy or Greece.

Most refugees either travel from Libya to Italy, or from Turkey to Greece.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has recently said that hundreds of African refugees and migrants passing through Libya have been bought and sold in modern-day slave markets before being held for ransom, used as forced labour, or for sexual exploitation.

Debate over dealing with the refugee influx is becoming increasingly bitter in Italy, whose economy is lagging behind its European peers before national elections next year.

In total, at least 2,247 people have died or are missing after trying to cross the sea into Europe via Spain, Italy or Greece this year, the IOM said.

