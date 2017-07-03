Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank

Around 7,000 Palestinian Bedouins are at risk of forcible transfer in Area C.

In Palestine, more than 26,000 Bedouins live in Area C of the occupied West Bank. Ethnic Bedouins, traditionally living as nomadic and semi-nomadic herders, reside in 115 communities in the 11 governorates of the occupied West Bank.

During the Nakba in 1948, many Bedouins were forced from their lands in the Negev region of southern Israel, fleeing to Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The majority of Bedouins in Area C today are refugees from 1948.

The Israeli Civil Administration has advanced plans to "relocate" many Bedouin communities, despite serious concerns being raised under international law. Around 7,000 Palestinians living in Area C are at risk of forcible transfer, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.