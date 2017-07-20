One giant leap that changed mankind

The astronauts in Apollo 11 were the first humans that set foot on the Moon. This is how their journey changed humanity.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11, a spacecraft made by American space agency NASA, landed on the moon. Shortly afterwards, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin exited the lunar lander they arrived with and became the first humans to set foot on the moon.

READ MORE: What does living in space do to your body?

However, the groundbreaking technology used for the Apollo 11 mission was not only used to get humankind on the moon. The discoveries permeated into our daily lives over the next couple of decades.

READ MORE: NASA\'s Kepler finds 10 more Earth-like planets

The progress made by a well-funded space programme like the Apollo missions is reason for proponents of space exploration to claim that leaving our planet to explore the Universe is a good way of improving life on Earth as well.