UK elections since 1945

The UK votes in a snap general election on Thursday.

The election comes as Britain prepares for delicate 'Brexit' negotiations on leaving the European Union.

Security has also come to the forefront of campaigning as the UK has experienced three terror attacks in the past three months - including an attack at London Bridge on June 3 that left seven dead and dozens injured.

When campaigning for the June 8 election began last month, polls showed the Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to be 20 points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.

Many polls are suggesting that gap has narrowed significantly since then, and elections in the UK have often produced surprises.

Al Jazeera takes a closer look at past UK governments elections - the victories, defeats, and upsets since 1945.