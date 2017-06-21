Iran's ballistic missile capabilities

Iran this week fired missiles at another country for the first time in three decades.

Iran has been working on its ballistic missile programme for several decades, using both Soviet and propietary technology.

Earlier this week, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard used some of these missiles to attack ISIL positions in the Syrian province of Deir Az Zor.

READ MORE: Iran accuses Saudis of supporting terrorist groups

The missile attack was a retaliation for two deadly attacks in Tehran earlier this month that were claimed by the armed group.

At least 17 people were killed ISIL in the June 7 attacks on Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini that left 17 people dead.

OPINION: ISIL attack in Iran - Why now and what will happen next?

The firing of the missiles, the first in 30 years outside Iran's own territory, came hours after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a statement on his website, vowed Iran would "slap its enemies" in honour of the victims' families, including those killed in Syriaand Iraq.

Iran possesses a large amount of different missiles, from short-range missiles to long-range cruise-missiles.