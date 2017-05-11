Islam

Ramadan 2017: Fasting hours around the world

Alia Chughtai | | Islam, Religion, Ramadan 2017

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast for a full lunar month - they begin fasting at the call to prayer just before sunrise and break their fast at sundown.

In recent years, Ramadan has moved increasingly into the summer months which bring long days in the Northern hemisphere and sweltering heat for many countries. Conversely, Ramadan has fallen on the shortest, winter days in the Southern hemisphere.

Al Jazeera takes a look at how many hours the almost 1.6 billion Muslims who observe Ramadan will be fasting every day.

 

