Location of the Manchester Arena attack

The UK has been hit by one of the worst attacks in the last 50 years.

At least 23 people, including the attacker, were killed and 59 injured in an apparent suicide blast near the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom on the night of May 22.

Some children were reportedly among the dead.

An impovised explosive device went off as thousands of fans streamed out of the Manchester Arena in the northern English city at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande, an American pop star.

The attack has been described as the deadliest on Britain since four men killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.

