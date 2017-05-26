Recent attacks on Egypt's Christians

At least 28 Coptic Christians have been killed and dozens more wounded by armed men who attacked them in Egypt's Minya province.

The Christians were headed on May 26 to the Saint Samuel Monastery, located outside Minya city - about 220km south of the capital Cairo - when masked attackers in three pickup trucks opened fire on them before fleeing the scene. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Egypt's Christian minority, which makes up about 10 percent of the country's population, has repeatedly been targeted by armed groups.

