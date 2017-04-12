Idlib: Who controls what

Province, the epicentre of protests at the start of Syria's uprising, is now mostly controlled by rebel groups.

Idlib province, in northwestern Syria, is mostly controlled by several rebel groups.

It was the scene of protests and heavy clashes during the early phase of the country's civil war and eventually became almost fully controlled by rebel groups.

Rebel fighters and civilians evacuated from the last rebel-held area in Homs have been moved to several parts of Idlib province, including Idlib city.

Last week, a suspected chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun killed at least 87 civilians.