Journalism Matters

Where are journalists under attack?

From Africa and Asia to Latin America and Europe, reporters are being killed with impunity simply for doing their jobs.

Nouran Mohamed El Hilali | | Journalism Matters, Press Freedom, Journalism, Asia, Africa

On January 12, 2016, Saif Talal, a correspondent for the independent Iraqi television channel Al Sharqiya, was returning to Baquba after a reporting trip when gunman stopped the car he was travelling in.

Talal had been covering the aftermath of twin bombings that killed 20 people.

The gunmen forced Talal and his cameraman, Hassan al-Anbaki, from the car and shot them dead.

Talal and al-Anbaki were among the first journalists that year to be killed on the job.

Below is a series of data that maps journalist killings over the past decade.

Over the year, according to figures gathered by UNESCO, at least 100 journalists were killed in 2016 - making it one of the bloodiest years in recent memory.

As World Press Freedom Day approaches on May 3, media workers will remember their fallen colleagues. 

READ MORE: What is UNESCO-Al Jazeera's Journalism Matters project? 

More often than not, these murders go unsolved because of high rates of impunity.

Al Jazeera, in consultation with UNESCO, is launching Journalism Matters - a space which seeks to address the targeting of journalists and impunity.

You can join the conversation too, using the #WPFD2017 hashtag on social media.

Source: Al Jazeera

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

body : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 5
MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES