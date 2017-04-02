How will Turkey change if it votes 'Yes' on April 16?

Compare current structure of executive, judiciary and legislative branches with what they might become after referendum.

Turkish citizens will vote on April 16 in a referendum on key constitutional amendments seeking to extend the powers of the president and abolish the position of prime minister.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) argue that an executive presidency will make Turkey more stable.

They also say it will prevent a return to fragile parliamentary coalitions at a time when the country is dealing with various issues, including regular attacks by Kurdish fighters and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group, in addition to the fallout from last July's failed coup attempt.

Opposition parties, led by the Republican People's Party (CHP), say that the changes will create a one-man rule by degrading democratic institutions and the separation of powers in the country.

Below is an outline of how the proposed amendments would change Turkey's political system and institutions, if voted in.