Humanitarian crises

Somalia's worsening drought

Somalia has been experiencing its third drought in the last 25 years. As a result, millions of people are at risk.

Somalia is experiencing its third drought in 25 years as a result of a lack of rain. According to WHO, more than 6.2 million people - half of Somalia's population - need urgent humanitarian aid as a result of a drought that has ravaged the country. Almost three million who are going hungry.

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, said the world "must act now" to avoid a famine that might potentially kill thousands.

Somalia is one of three countries, along with Yemen and Nigeria, on the verge of famine, which has already been declared in South Sudan.

somalia drought famine infographic map

Source: Al Jazeera News

