Somalia's worsening drought

Somalia is experiencing its third drought in 25 years as a result of a lack of rain. According to WHO, more than 6.2 million people - half of Somalia's population - need urgent humanitarian aid as a result of a drought that has ravaged the country. Almost three million who are going hungry.

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, said the world "must act now" to avoid a famine that might potentially kill thousands.

Somalia is one of three countries, along with Yemen and Nigeria, on the verge of famine, which has already been declared in South Sudan.