Somalia's worsening drought

Somalia is experiencing its third drought in 25 years as a result of a lack of rain. According to WHO, more than 6.2 million people - half of Somalia's population - need urgent humanitarian aid as a result of a drought that has ravaged the country. Almost three million who are going hungry.
Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, said the world "must act now" to avoid a famine that might potentially kill thousands.
Somalia is one of three countries, along with Yemen and Nigeria, on the verge of famine, which has already been declared in South Sudan.
Source: Al Jazeera News