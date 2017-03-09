Infographic

Myanmar: Major ethnic groups and where they live

There are 135 ethnic groups in the country but Rohingya Muslims are rendered stateless and stripped of citizenship.

| Infographic, Myanmar, Rohingya

Myanmar officially recognises 135 ethnic groups but Rohingya Muslims have been rendered stateless and stripped of their citizenship.

The Rohingya are often said to be the world's most persecuted minority. They are an ethnic Muslim group in the majority Buddhist country and make up around one million of the total 50 million population.

They hail from the country's northwest and speak a Bengali dialect. Almost all live in Rakhine, one of the poorest states, with a population of three million.

About 140,000 Rohingya in the Rakhine state live in ghetto-like camps that they cannot leave without government permission.

Below is a map of the country showing where each major ethnic group tends to live. 

rohingya ethnic groups myanmar muslims infographic

Source: Al Jazeera

