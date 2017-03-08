Horn of Africa: Mapping six months of hunger

Starvation is stalking an estimated 20 million people with much of the crisis caused by conflict and poor governance.

More than 20 million people face starvation in four countries and immediate action is needed to avert a humanitarian disaster, officials warn.

Famine was declared in two counties in South Sudan last month and famine warnings were issued for Somalia, Nigeria, and Yemen.

Somalia is at risk of its third famine in 25 years, the World Health Organization said last week. The last famine in the world was in Somalia in 2011, which killed an estimated 260,000 people.

This map outlines where hunger has hit hardest in the Horn of Africa, and where it will strike in the coming months.