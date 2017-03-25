Syria's Civil War

Damascus: Who controls what

Renewed violence, despite a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, casts further doubt on UN-led peacemaking efforts.

| Syria's Civil War, Maps, Middle East

Fighting in and around the Syrian capital of Damascus has intensified, after surprise attacks by rebel fighters in northeastern parts of the city.

For much of Syria's six-year war, the capital has been shielded from the destruction unleashed elsewhere in the country, but the latest rebel advances were met with air strikes, shelling and sniper fire by Syrian forces.

READ MORE: Syria - Who controls what

Amid the renewed violence, an estimated 300,000 people have been cut off from humanitarian assistance, with aid groups warning of a looming starvation crisis. A report, published last week by Physicians for Human Rights, found the Syrian government has "deliberately" restricted humanitarian access to besieged populations.

Recent clashes have gripped the Jobar district of Damascus, while rebels have also made advances near Hama.

READ MORE: #SyHacked - Al Jazeera's newsgame about the Syrian cyberwar

"After the failure of political conferences and solutions, the military operation is an urgent necessity," Samer Alaiwi, an official from the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, said on a rebel social media feed.

Increased fighting in recent weeks, despite a ceasefire brokered in December by Russia and Turkey, casts further doubt on UN-led peacemaking efforts in Geneva, where talks resumed this week after little progress was made in previous rounds.

damascus civil war map who controls what infographic

Source: Al Jazeera

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

body : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 5
MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
Media Theorised

Media Theorised

In our latest online series we showcase the key works of five big thinkers from around the world – Noam Chomsky, Edward Said, Marshall McLuhan, Roland Barthes and Stuart Hall - whose theories on the media will sharpen your critical tools when you next consume the news.

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES