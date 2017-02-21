South Sudan areas affected by famine

The United Nations has declared a famine in certain parts of the world's youngest country, South Sudan.

The United Nations (UN) has declared a famine in South Sudan, the world's youngest country.

The severe food shortage is the result of a civil war that has been going on since 2013. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, which has also displaced millions.

According to the UN, the famine affects more than 100,000 people in two counties of Unity state. There are fears it will spread as an additional one million South Sudanese are on the brink of starvation.

Roughly 5.5 million people, or about half of South Sudan's population, are expected to face severe food shortages and be at risk of death in the coming months, according to the UN.

Officials have contested that hunger in South Sudan is even more shocking because of the country's fertile land conditions.