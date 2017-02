The Oroville dam in California is on the verge of collapse. Thousands of people have been evacuated.

The Oroville dam, situated about 120km from California's capital, Sacramento, is on the verge of collapse, local media reported. As a result of heavy rainfall during the last few weeks, an emergency spillway has sustained damage.

Should this spillway collaps, several cities and towns downstream from the dam run the risk of flooding.

Authorities have evacuated about 200,000 people to make sure no human lives are lost in case the reservoir spillway gives way.