From Lahore to Sehwan, Pakistan's week of violence

At least 112 people killed as armed groups launch fresh wave of attacks in one of the country's bloodiest weeks.

The week beginning February 12, 2017, was one of Pakistan's bloodiest in recent memory.

On Monday at least 13 people were killed when a suicide attacker targeted police at a protest in Lahore, the country's second-largest city.

On Tuesday two police officers were killed while trying to defuse a bomb in the southwestern city of Quetta.

On Wednesday two suicide attacks in the northwestern city of Peshawar and the Mohmand tribal area claimed at least six lives.

READ MORE: Sufis return to Sehwan shrine in defiance of ISIL

On Thursday at least 88 people were killed at a shrine in Sehwan, and at least seven security personnel were killed in two separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Awaran.

In total, at least 112 people were killed by groups including the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as ISIS.