Abdul Sattar Edhi

14 things to know about Abdul Sattar Edhi

The legendary philanthropist set up the world's biggest volunteer ambulance network and helped save thousands of lives.

Abdul Sattar Edhi, Pakistan, Asia

Abdul Sattar Edhi was a Pakistani philanthropist who built a nationwide network of humanitarian centres offering a wide range of life-saving services to the people of Pakistan.

Edhi began his humanitarian work in 1947, soon after partition, with just $500. Over the next decades, he helped to save the lives of at least 50,000 babies and created a fleet of 1,800 ambulances, 28 rescue boats and two airplanes to help in emergencies.

Edhi, who would have been 89 on Tuesday, died on 8 July 2016. He was given a state funeral, attended by tens of thousands of people.

 Watch the video below to see 14 facts about Abdul Sattar Edhi you might not have known.

