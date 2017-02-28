14 things to know about Abdul Sattar Edhi

The legendary philanthropist set up the world's biggest volunteer ambulance network and helped save thousands of lives.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was a Pakistani philanthropist who built a nationwide network of humanitarian centres offering a wide range of life-saving services to the people of Pakistan.

Edhi began his humanitarian work in 1947, soon after partition, with just $500. Over the next decades, he helped to save the lives of at least 50,000 babies and created a fleet of 1,800 ambulances, 28 rescue boats and two airplanes to help in emergencies.

Edhi, who would have been 89 on Tuesday, died on 8 July 2016. He was given a state funeral, attended by tens of thousands of people.

READ MORE: Why Google honours Abdul Sattar Edhi today

Watch the video below to see 14 facts about Abdul Sattar Edhi you might not have known.