Explaining the Somali election process

Somalia is heading to the polls on Wednesday to pick a president in an electoral process that has been marred by allegations of corruption and intimidation.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who came to power in 2012, is seeking a second four-year term.
Twenty-four candidates are in the running.
Presidential hopefuls on Monday held for the first time a televised debate which was dominated by pledges to fight corruption as well as plans on how to tackle insecurity and the armed group al-Shabab.
In 2012, the Somali government and the international community promised to use the one-person, one-vote system come 2016, but that pledge was shelved due to security concerns.
Instead, the Horn of Africa country is holding what the government and UN calls an indirect election.
Source: Al Jazeera News