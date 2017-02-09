Charts

What Europeans think of a ban on Muslim immigration

More than 10,000 people were asked in 2016 whether further immigration from Muslim-majority countries should be halted.

Public opposition to further immigration from nationals of Muslim-majority countries is not limited to the US, research from Chatham House reveals.

In a survey carried out in 2016, before US President Donald Trump's discriminatory travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, at least 10,000 Europeans were asked whether they agreed with the idea of banning citizens from Muslim-majority countries from entering their countries.

In Poland, where the Muslim population is just 0.3, 71 percent said they supported such a ban. Austria, Hungary, Belgium and France followed, with 65, 64, 64 and 61 percent.

"There is evidence to suggest that both Trump and these radical right-wing parties reflect an underlying reservoir of public support," said Chatham House.

"It is also worth noting that in most of these states [where agreement is high] the radical right is, to varying degrees, entrenched as a political force and is looking to mobilise this angst over Islam into the ballot box, either at elections in 2017 or longer term."

