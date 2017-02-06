Afghanistan civilian casualties reaches record high

The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2016 was the highest since the UN started keeping records.

Over 11,500 people were killed or wounded last year as a result of the fight between the Afghan government and anti-government groups.

According to research from the United Nations, about one third of the victims were children. Most of the casualties (61 percent) were caused by armed groups like the Taliban and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS). Afghan security forces and air raids by international warplanes were responsible for the other 39 percent.

Fighting in several areas of Afghanistan continues, as this map shows. The Taliban has gained ground in several key places in the country.