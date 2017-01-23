MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES

Al Jazeera World Divorce in Lebanon The stories of five Lebanese women struggling with the complex systems of divorce within a multi-faith community.

People & Power Hong Kong's Localist Revolutionaries Why a new group of radical activists in Hong Kong are calling for greater autonomy - and even independence - from China.

Empire The Reckoning: From Obama to Trump Marwan Bishara examines President Obama's legacy following Donald Trump’s victory and what this means for America.