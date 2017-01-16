MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES

The Listening Post Netanyahu's media manipulation revealed The tale of the tape that puts the lie to the Israeli PM's media narrative. Plus, the Zimbabwean journalists' dilemma.

UpFront UpFront special: What is Obama's legacy? In an UpFront special, we ask his former policy adviser and his personal aide about the man and his policies.

101 East Cambodia's Deadly Politics 101 East investigates the suspicious murder of a political activist in Cambodia.